Sacramento, CA – Part 6 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes firearms, DREAM Loans, charter schools, plastic straws, customer records, human trafficking, price gouging and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 6

AB-1830 Budget Deficit Savings Account: Safety Net Reserve Fund.

AB-1831 State government: appointments: infrastructure.

AB-1834 Corrections: omnibus.

AB-1838 Local government: taxation: prohibition: groceries.

AB-1840 Education finance.

AB-1858 Student financial aid: Financial Aid Shopping Sheet.

AB-1859 Customer records.

AB-1860 Health care coverage: cancer treatment.

AB-1861 Pupil instruction: human trafficking: use of social media and mobile device applications.

AB-1868 Pupil instruction: sexual health education: sexually suggestive or sexually explicit materials.

AB-1871 Charter schools: free and reduced-price meals.

AB-1872 Firearms: unsafe handguns.

AB-1875 Residential property insurance.

AB-1877 Office of Emergency Services: communications: notifications: translation.

AB-1879 Gas corporation: service connections.

AB-1884 Food facilities: single-use plastic straws.

AB-1887 Public education governance: service on boards and commissions.

AB-1888 Peace officers: basic training requirements.

AB-1889 Santa Clara Valley Water District.

AB-1890 Alcoholic beverage licensees: craft distillers, winegrowers, and beer manufacturers.

AB-1891 Alcoholic beverage licensees: instructional tastings: craft distillers.

AB-1892 CalFresh.

AB-1893 Maternal mental health: federal funding.

AB-1894 Postsecondary education: student hunger.

AB-1895 California DREAM Loan Program: repayment, deferment, and forbearance.

AB-1896 Sexual assault counselor-victim privilege.

AB-1897 California Victim Compensation Board: claim.

AB-1900 Capital investment incentive programs: repeal date.

AB-1906 Information privacy: connected devices.

AB-1908 Memorial districts.

AB-1912 Public employees’ retirement: joint powers agreements: liability.

AB-1914 Underground installations: excavations.

AB-1919 Price gouging: state of emergency.

