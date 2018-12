California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 4 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes sexual assault, crime victims, human trafficking, cannabis, bicycle operation, school safety and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 4

AB-1531 Court fees: electronic filing.

AB-1547 State finance: financing authorities.

AB-1561 Economic development: infrastructure: logistic hubs.

AB-1565 Labor-related liabilities: direct contractor.

AB-1573 Marine fisheries: experimental fishing permits.

AB-1577 California Safe Drinking Water Act: Sativa-Los Angeles County Water District.

AB-1584 Criminal law: DNA collection: minors.

AB-1617 Juvenile case files: inspection.

AB-1619 Sexual assault: statutes of limitations on civil actions.

AB-1639 Crime victims: the California Victim Compensation Board.

AB-1654 Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004: construction industry.

AB-1659 Healing arts boards: inactive licenses.

AB-1661 School accountability: federal compliance with accountability requirements.

AB-1668 Water management planning.

AB-1678 Elections: voter registration information: security: campaign literature and communications.

AB-1694 Foster care payments: income.

AB-1735 Protective orders: human trafficking: pimping: pandering.

AB-1736 Evidence: hearsay: prior inconsistent statements.

AB-1739 Nonprobate transfers: revocable transfer on death deeds.

AB-1741 Cannabis: taxation: electronic funds transfer.

AB-1746 Criminal procedure: jurisdiction of public offenses.

AB-1747 School safety plans.

AB-1749 Workers’ compensation: off-duty peace officer.

AB-1751 Controlled substances: CURES database.

AB-1753 Controlled substances: CURES database.

AB-1755 Bicycle operation.

AB-1759 Public trust lands: City of Sacramento.

AB-1762 State parks: visitors: animals: dogs.

AB-1766 Swimming pools: public safety.

