California Series of New Laws

Sacramento, CA – Part 3 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes health care, retail theft, attorney-client privilege, tribal gaming, debt collection and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 3

AB-939 Local government: taxicab transportation services.

AB-987 California Environmental Quality Act: sports and entertainment project.

AB-998 Multidisciplinary teams: human trafficking and domestic violence.

AB-1013 Remote accessible vote by mail system.

AB-1041 Bay Area Toll Authority and oversight committee: conflict of interest.

AB-1062 Postsecondary education: cross-enrollment: online education at the California State University.

AB-1065 Theft: aggregation: organized retail theft.

AB-1092 Health care service plans: vision care services: provider claims: fraud.

AB-1168 Gambling: local moratorium.

AB-1184 City and County of San Francisco: local tax: transportation network companies: autonomous vehicles.

AB-1192 Firearms: retired peace officers.

AB-1205 Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting.

AB-1214 Juvenile proceedings: competency.

AB-1215 Mental Health Services Act: innovative programs: research.

AB-1217 Alcoholic beverage licenses: historic cemetery.

AB-1248 Pupils: wearing of traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance as an adornment at school graduation ceremonies.

AB-1270 Dams and reservoirs: inspections and reporting.

AB-1289 Real property disclosure requirements.

AB-1290 Lawyer-client privilege: holder of the privilege.

AB-1330 Park property: Ayala Park.

AB-1373 Insurance.

AB-1406 School facilities: leases of real property.

AB-1407 California New Motor Voter Program: voter registration.

AB-1423 Tidelands and submerged lands: City and County of San Francisco: seawall lots: affordable housing.

AB-1433 Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB-1436 Board of Behavioral Sciences: licensees: suicide prevention training.

AB-1445 Designated qualified opportunity zones: sale or lease of property.

AB-1526 Debt collection.

AB-1527 Cannabis: Cannabis Control Appeals Panel.

Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.



To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark New Laws in California 2019.

