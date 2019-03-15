California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 20 in New California laws for 2019 includes school facilities, minors cannabis marketing, student financial aid, community colleges, firearms, tax preparers, bicycle helmets and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 20

AB-3047 – Court fees: waiver: Indian Child Welfare Act.

AB-3058 – School facilities: inspections: examination and evaluation.

AB-3061 – State highways: property leases.

AB-3066 – Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Act.

AB-3067 – Internet: marketing: minors: cannabis.

AB-3068 – County government: contract legal counsel: auditor-controller.

AB-3075 – Office of Elections Cybersecurity.

AB-3077 – Vehicles: bicycle helmets.

AB-3078 – Theft: burglary: natural or manmade disasters.

AB-3082 – In-home supportive services.

AB-3089 – Student financial aid: Chafee grant awards.

AB-3098 – Residential care facilities for the elderly: emergency and disaster plans.

AB-3101 – Community colleges.

AB-3109 – Contracts: waiver of right of petition or free speech.

AB-3112 – Controlled substances: butane.

AB-3118 – Sexual assault: investigations.

AB-3122 – Property taxation: disaster relief: payment of deferred taxes.

AB-3124 – Vehicles: length limitations: buses: bicycle transportation devices.

AB-3126 – Contractors’ State License Law: cash deposit in lieu of a bond.

AB-3129 – Firearms: prohibited persons.

AB-3133 – State Public Works Board.

AB-3137 – State property: conveyance: City of Pomona.

AB-3138 – Hazardous materials: management: civil liability.

AB-3139 – State highways: property leases.

AB-3141 – Bureau of Automotive Repair: automotive repair dealers: maintenance and services.

AB-3142 – Acupuncture Licensure Act: Acupuncture Board.

AB-3143 – Tax preparers.

AB-3144 – Professional Fiduciaries Bureau.

AB-3162 – Alcoholism or drug abuse treatment facilities.

AB-3163 – Department of Motor Vehicles: private industry partners: electronic submission of documents.

AB-3168 – Outdoor advertising displays: publicly owned property.

AB-3176 – Indian children.

AB-3177 – North County Transit District: contracting.

AB-3186 – Public postsecondary education: University of California: California Community Colleges: competitive bidding: best value.

AB-3187 – Biomethane: gas corporations: rates: interconnection.

AB-3189 – Consent by minors to treatment for intimate partner violence.

Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.



To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark New Laws in California 2019.

Follow on Social Media

Please consider following us on social media for updates, specials and more at https://www.facebook.com/RosevilleToday