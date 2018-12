California Series of New Laws

Sacramento, CA – Part 2 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes police recordings, housing discrimination, school funding, daylight savings time, spousal support and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 2

AB-505 Medical Board of California: adjudication: expert testimony.

AB-565 Building standards: live/work units.

AB-595 Health care service plans: mergers and acquisitions.

AB-605 Child day care facilities: infant to schoolage license.

AB-613 Healing arts: clinical laboratories.

AB-626 California Retail Food Code: microenterprise home kitchen operations.

AB-636 Local streets and roads: expenditure reports.

AB-653 Joint powers agreements: County of Santa Barbara: nonprofit hospitals.

AB-666 Elections: voter information guides: candidate statements.

AB-686 Housing discrimination: affirmatively further fair housing.

AB-700 Outdoor advertising displays: arenas.

AB-709 Sacramento Regional Transit District.

AB-710 Cannabidiol.

AB-716 Public elementary and secondary schools: consolidated applications for funding: school plans for student achievement: schoolsite councils.

AB-734 California Environmental Quality Act: Oakland Sports and Mixed-Use Project.

AB-747 State Water Resources Control Board: Administrative Hearings Office.

AB-748 Peace officers: video and audio recordings: disclosure.

AB-807 Daylight saving time.

AB-829 Local government: funding: state-assisted projects.

AB-865 Military personnel: veterans: resentencing: mitigating circumstances.

AB-873 Department of Food and Agriculture: commercial cannabis activity inspectors: peace officer duties.

AB-880 Tribal Nation Grant Fund.

AB-888 Charitable raffles.

AB-929 Spousal support factors: domestic violence.





