California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 19 in New California laws for 2019 includes unlawful detainer, health care coverage, juvenile records, real estate, pupil nutrition, income taxes, LGBT Pride Month and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 19

AB-2928 – Hazardous waste: used oil.

AB-2930 – Unlawful detainer: nuisance: unlawful weapons and ammunition.

AB-2938 – Sales and use taxes: exemption: bicycles: City of Santa Monica.

AB-2941 – Health care coverage: state of emergency.

AB-2942 – Criminal procedure: recall of sentencing.

AB-2944 – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Schools Not Prisons Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB-2949 – Pupil residency: pupils of military families.

AB-2952 – Juvenile records: sealed records: access.

AB-2954 – School districts: special taxes: uniformity requirement: unimproved property.

AB-2955 – Traffic: Cities of Burbank, Glendale, and Los Angeles.

AB-2958 – State bodies: meetings: teleconference.

AB-2960 – Child care and development services: online portal.

AB-2961 – Emergency medical services.

AB-2967 – Foster care: certified record of live birth.

AB-2968 – Psychotherapist-client relationship: victims of sexual behavior and sexual contact: informational brochure.

AB-2969 – LGBT Pride Month.

AB-2973 – Land use: Subdivision Map Act: expiration dates.

AB-2975 – Wild and scenic rivers.

AB-2982 – North County Transit District: City of San Diego.

AB-2983 – Health care facilities: voluntary psychiatric care.

AB-2986 – Transportation network companies: disclosure of participating driver information.

AB-2988 – Criminal procedure: disposition of evidence.

AB-2989 – Motorized scooter: use of helmet: maximum speed.

AB-2990 – Public postsecondary education: exemption from tuition and fees for qualifying survivors of deceased public safety and fire suppression personnel: notice.

AB-2992 – Peace officer training: commercial sexual exploitation of children.

AB-2998 – Consumer products: flame retardant materials.

AB-3002 – Disability access requirements: information.

AB-3012 – State Coastal Conservancy: grants: climate change projects.

AB-3018 – State contracts: skilled and trained workforce.

AB-3019 – Deposition notices.

AB-3022 – Retroactive grant of high school diplomas: departed and deported pupils.

AB-3032 – Maternal mental health conditions.

AB-3036 – Solid waste: byproducts from the processing of food or beverages.

AB-3041 – Real estate transfer fees: prohibition.

AB-3043 – Pupil nutrition: breakfast and lunch programs.

