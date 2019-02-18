California New Laws Series

AB-2642 – Guardianship: special immigrant juveniles.

AB-2644 – Dolores Huerta Day.

AB-2646 – The San Diego Unified Port District: grant: trust lands.

AB-2654 – Design-build: Orange County.

AB-2657 – Pupil discipline: restraint and seclusion.

AB-2658 – Secretary of the Government Operations Agency: working group: blockchain technology.

AB-2661 – Mental health: sexually violent predators.

AB-2663 – Property taxation: change in ownership: exclusion: local registered domestic partners.

AB-2664 – Court reporters: official reporter pro tempore.

AB-2665 – Absentee ballots: processing.

AB-2667 – State Capitol Building Annex: historic symbols.

AB-2669 – Peace officers: communications.

AB-2674 – Health care service plans: disciplinary actions.

AB-2676 – Weighmasters: junk dealers and recyclers: licenses: additional application information and fee.

AB-2679 – Health facilities: linen laundry.

AB-2684 – Parent and child relationship.

AB-2685 – Driving privilege: minors.

AB-2687 – Office of Small Business.

AB-2694 – Domestic violence: ex parte orders.

AB-2696 – Public Employees’ Retirement System: limited term appointments.

AB-2697 – Nesting Bird Habitat Incentive Program: idled agricultural lands.

AB-2698 – California state preschool programs: general child care and development programs: mental health consultation services: adjustment factors.

AB-2705 – Contractors: violations.

AB-2707 – Voter information Internet Web site.

AB-2710 – Warrants.

AB-2717 – Driving under the influence: blood tests.

AB-2719 – Aging.

AB-2721 – Cannabis: testing laboratories.

AB-2722 – Student financial aid: California Military Department GI Bill Award Program.

AB-2735 – English learners: participation in standard instructional program.

