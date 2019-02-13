California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 15 in the series of New California laws for 2019 includes special education, criminal records, suicide prevention, county jails:veterans, regional parks & open space,corporate directors and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 15

AB-2526 – Temporary emergency gun violence restraining orders.

AB-2551 – Forestry and fire prevention: joint prescribed burning operations: watersheds.

AB-2554 – Public postsecondary education: exemption from mandatory systemwide tuition and fees: surviving child or spouse of a federal firefighter.

AB-2557 – Corporations: directors.

AB-2561 – Vital records: local registrar: copy of records.

AB-2562 – Department of Housing and Community Development loans.

AB-2564 – Civil penalties: glider vehicles.

AB-2568 – County jails: veterans.

AB-2576 – Emergencies: health care.

AB-2580 – Special education: due process hearings: extension of hearings: good cause.

AB-2587 – Disability compensation: paid family leave.

AB-2589 – Controlled substances: human chorionic gonadotropin.

AB-2592 – Secretary of State: census outreach and education.

AB-2594 – Fire insurance.

AB-2595 – Wards: confinement.

AB-2598 – Cities and counties: ordinances: violations.

AB-2599 – Criminal records.

AB-2600 – Regional park and open space districts.

AB-2601 – Pupil instruction: sexual health education: charter schools.

AB-2605 – Rest breaks: petroleum facilities: safety-sensitive positions.

AB-2608 – Licensed Mental Health Service Provider Education Program: former foster youth.

AB-2610 – Employees: meal periods.

AB-2615 – State highway system: parks and recreation: accessibility for bicycles and pedestrians.

AB-2620 – Rental passenger vehicle transactions.

AB-2622 – After School Education and Safety Program.

AB-2626 – Child care services.

AB-2629 – Department of Transportation: airspace under state highways: leases.

AB-2632 – Packaging and labeling: containers: slack fill.

AB-2634 – Life insurance.

AB-2639 – Pupil suicide prevention policies: reviews: updates.

AB-2640 – Fully protected species: Lost River sucker and shortnose sucker limited take authorization: California condor limited take authorization.

