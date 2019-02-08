California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 14 in a series of New California laws for 2019 includes health care coverage, toll evasion, female inmates and male correction officers, parking penalties, and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 14

AB-2472 – Health care coverage.

AB-2473 -State Highway Route 185: relinquishment: City of San Leandro.

AB-2485 – Code enforcement: financially interested parties.

AB-2487 – Physicians and surgeons: continuing education: opiate-dependent patient treatment and management.

AB-2488 – School facilities: task order procurement contracting: Los Angeles Unified School District.

AB-2490 – Vital records: homeless persons.

AB-2493 – Beverage container recycling: recycling centers and payments.

AB-2495 – Prosecuting attorneys: charging defendants for the prosecution costs of criminal violations of local ordinances.

AB-2499 – Health care coverage: medical loss ratios.

AB-2501 – Drinking water: state administrators: consolidation and extension of service.

AB-2503 – Corporations: limited liability companies: dissolution: cancellation: abatement of taxes.

AB-2504 – Peace officer training: sexual orientation and gender identity.

AB-2505 – California State University: budget oversight policies.

AB-2507 – County jails: infant and toddler breast milk feeding policy.

AB-2511 – The Parent’s Accountability and Child Protection Act.

AB-2514 – Pupil instruction: dual language programs: grant program.

AB-2516 – Dams: reservoir restrictions.

AB-2518 – Innovative forest products and mass timber.

AB-2521 – Reservists: active duty: deferment of financial obligations.

AB-2524 – California Retail Food Code.

AB-2526 – Temporary emergency gun violence restraining orders.

AB-2532 – Infractions: community service.

AB-2533 – Inmates: indigence.

AB-2535 – High-occupancy toll lanes: notice of toll evasion violation.

AB-2540 – State facilities and public buildings: vote centers and polling places.

AB-2541 – Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund: project financing: severely disadvantaged communities.

AB-2543 – State agencies: infrastructure project budget and schedule: Internet Web site information.

AB-2544 – Parking penalties.

AB-2548 – Commute benefit policies: Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

AB-2550 – Prisons: female inmates and male correctional officers.

