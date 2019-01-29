California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 12 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes police misconduct, veterans mental health services, non-minor dependents, employment minors and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 12

AB-2293 Emergency medical services: report.

AB-2296 Licensed professional clinical counselors: licensed clinical social workers.

AB-2300 Continuing education: veterinarians.

AB-2301 School bonds: Wiseburn Unified School District: Centinela Valley Union High School District.

AB-2302 Child abuse: sexual assault: mandated reporters: statute of limitations.

AB-2309 Sale of the West Los Angeles Courthouse.

AB-2310 Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting members.

AB-2311 Medicine: trainees: international medical graduates.

AB-2313 Electronic benefits transfer system.

AB-2315 Pupil health: mental and behavioral health services: telehealth technology: guidelines.

AB-2316 Mental health: county patients’ rights advocates: training materials.

AB-2319 Foreign language education: world language.

AB-2322 Department of Motor Vehicles: records: confidentiality.

AB-2325 County mental health services: veterans.

AB-2327 Peace officers: misconduct: employment.

AB-2329 Special districts: board of directors: compensation.

AB-2330 Recreational vehicle dealers: temporary branch licenses.

AB-2334 Occupational injuries and illness: employer reporting requirements: electronic submission.

AB-2337 Non-minor dependents.

AB-2338 Talent agencies: education and training.

AB-2339 Water utility service: sale of water utility property by a city.

AB-2341 California Environmental Quality Act: aesthetic impacts.

AB-2343 Real property: possession: unlawful detainer.

AB-2348 California Winter Rice Habitat Incentive Program.

AB-2349 Humane officers: authorization to carry a wooden club or baton.

AB-2350 Unclaimed property.

AB-2357 Driver’s licenses: renewal.

AB-2358 Apprenticeships: discrimination: prohibition.

AB-2363 Zero Traffic Fatalities Task Force.

AB-2369 Fishing: marine protected areas: violations.

AB-2370 Lead exposure: child day care facilities: family day care homes.

AB-2371 Water use efficiency: landscape irrigation.

AB-2372 Planning and zoning: density bonus: floor area ratio bonus.

AB-2376 Civil actions: provisional remedies: injunctions.

AB-2377 Agriculture: Cannella Environmental Farming Act of 1995: technical assistance grant program.

AB-2380 Fire protection: privately contracted private fire prevention resources.

AB-2381 Vehicles: emissions: certification, auditing, and compliance.

AB-2385 Public postsecondary education: textbooks.

AB-2388 Employment: minors.

AB-2392 Vehicles: towing and storage.

