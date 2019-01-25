California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 11 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes bullying, school employees, pregnant students, financial aid, firearms databases and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 11

AB-2222 Crime prevention and investigation: informational databases: firearms.

AB-2225 State government: storing and recording: public records.

AB-2226 Crime victims: restitution and compensation.

AB-2227 Motorcycles: hang tags.

AB-2229 Residential property insurance: disclosures.

AB-2230 Civil actions.

AB-2234 School districts: employees: dismissal or suspension administrative proceedings: testimony of minor witnesses: pupil contact information.

AB-2235 County community schools: funding.

AB-2236 Conservatorships.

AB-2237 Corporations: corporate records.

AB-2238 Local agency formation: regional housing need allocation: fire hazards: local health emergencies: hazardous and medical waste.

AB-2239 Pupil instruction: world language courses: A–G course certification.

AB-2243 Evidence: admissibility.

AB-2247 Foster youth: case plan: placement changes.

AB-2248 Student financial aid: Cal Grant program.

AB-2249 Public contracts: local agencies: alternative procedure.

AB-2252 State grants: state grant administrator.

AB-2256 Law enforcement agencies: opioid antagonist.

AB-2261 School employees: merit system: classified service: community representatives.

AB-2263 Designated historical resource: conversion or adaptation: required parking.

AB-2270 Horse racing: out-of-country harness racing.

AB-2271 School food authorities: federal equipment assistance grants: matching state grants.

AB-2272 State highways: relinquishment.

AB-2274 Division of community property: pet animals.

AB-2281 Clinical laboratories: licensed medical laboratory technicians.

AB-2282 Salary history information.

AB-2285 Teacher credentialing: out-of-state prepared teachers: clear credential.

AB-2286 Civil actions: service of notice or other paper.

AB-2289 Pupil rights: pregnant and parenting pupils.

AB-2291 School safety: bullying.

