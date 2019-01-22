California New Laws Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 10 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes local cannabis fines, firearms, sexually exploited children, redistricting inmates, occupational therapy and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 10

AB-2146 Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.

AB-2151 Hunting: reduced-price antelope, elk, bear, and bighorn sheep tags: resident junior hunters.

AB-2155 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign disclosures.

AB-2160 Classified employees: school and community college districts: part-time playground positions.

AB-2162 Planning and zoning: housing development: supportive housing.

AB-2164 Local ordinances: fines and penalties: cannabis.

AB-2172 Redistricting: inmates.

AB-2173 Commercial real property: termination of tenancy: disposition of personal property.

AB-2175 Vessels: removal.

AB-2176 Firearms.

AB-2178 Limited service charitable feeding operation.

AB-2179 Municipal corporations: public utility service: water and sewer service.

AB-2180 Long-term care and disability insurance.

AB-2184 Business licenses.

AB-2185 Civil actions: appointment of guardian ad litem.

AB-2188 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign disclosures: advertisements.

AB-2190 Hospitals: seismic safety.

AB-2192 State-funded research: grant requirements.

AB-2193 Maternal mental health.

AB-2195 Natural gas: out-of-state sources: greenhouse gases.

AB-2196 Public employees’ retirement: service credit: payments.

AB-2197 Custodial officers.

AB-2198 State government: FI$Cal: transparency.

AB-2201 Court fees: name changes: exemption.

AB-2202 University of California: school of medicine: San Joaquin Valley Regional Medical Education Endowment Fund.

AB-2204 Clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption.

AB-2207 Commercially sexually exploited children.

AB-2210 Public postsecondary education: community colleges: refugees and holders of certain special immigrant visas: exemption from paying nonresident tuition.

AB-2215 Veterinarians: cannabis: animals.

AB-2218 Vote by mail ballot tracking.

AB-2219 Landlord-tenant: 3rd-party payments.

AB-2221 Occupational therapy.

Check back regularly for the additional installments of the latest California laws that may impact you or your business.



