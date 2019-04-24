Tahoe Works Virtual Job Fair May 8 & 9

(Lake Tahoe, Calif./Nev.) – Employers and job seekers will have the opportunity to connect one-on-one during the Tahoe Works Basin-Wide Virtual Job Fair, May 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Presented by the Tahoe Chamber and North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce in partnership with El Dorado County and ADVANCE, the online event will include job postings for a variety of positions and industries around Lake Tahoe.

The virtual job fair is expected to attract a large pool of candidates both in and out of the basin, with starting dates for available full-time, part-time, entry-level and experienced positions slated for late spring and early summer. Access to the fair will be provided to employers and prospective employees through an online portal from Easy Virtual Fair that allows the two groups to connect. The platform includes recruiting software that is 100 percent mobile, requires no downloads and allows employers to set up a virtual booth that lists available positions, a company profile and social media profiles, as well as to arrange meetings with applicants.

Job seekers can sign up prior to the fair, upload their resumes, view postings and communicate with participating companies. The virtual event is free for candidates and sign up is available at https://tahoejobfair.easyvirtualfair.com.

“With the North Lake Tahoe Chamber’s support, the virtual job fair will benefit both job seekers and employers. They’re able to speak with one another about employment opportunities from the convenience of their own homes or a public library.” Emily Abernathy, Tahoe Chamber

Virtual job fairs are a growing trend, as they provide candidates with access to more employment opportunities in various locations without incurring transportation expenses for out-of-area interviews. Instead, through the provided online portal, individuals may have multiple conversations at once with a number of companies, have any questions about the position answered and communicate directly with a recruiter instead of blindly sending a resume or application.

Tahoe Works also provides a chance for companies to build their brands by reaching those living outside of their local area. Similar to job seekers, a virtual job fair reduces overhead costs for companies with online booths and the ability to connect with multiple prospects in an easy-to-access platform. Recruiters can then follow up with promising leads for in-person interviews after creating their shortlist during the event.

“We understand the employment challenges that local businesses face in high peak timeframes and wanted to help provide a solution,” said Liz Bowling, communications director for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “The Virtual Job Fair is a win-win, providing candidates and employers a greater pool of options.”

Employer registration

Employers that are Chamber members may register for a virtual booth for $50 while non-members may register for $75. The deadline to register for a virtual booth is May 1, 2019. Additional information is available on the Tahoe Chamber and North Lake Tahoe Resort Association websites.

This event is presented jointly by the Tahoe Chamber and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce , with sponsorship from ADVANCE at Lake Tahoe Community College, El Dorado County and Golden Sierra Workforce Investment Board.