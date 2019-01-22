New Partnerships Aim to Ignite Future

SACRAMENTO – Hacker Lab is expanding by half to 15,000 square feet on the R Street Corridor, bringing new resources for the region’s maker and innovation communities. The expanded building at 26th and R (2533 R Street) includes upgraded makerspace, coworking areas, event and gallery space, adding private desks and retail space for local artists and entrepreneurs.

Hacker Lab is the anchor tenants of the building on Regional Transit’s Gold Line, which was formerly the Mill Supply Building. A grand opening ceremony is planned for late February, marking seven years since Hacker Lab began at a local coffee shop with about 40 coders, inventors and visionaries.

The expansion includes new partnerships with Sacramento City College, Consolidated Communications, SMUD and others as Hacker Lab further develops into a regional economic development hub.

“This move is a significant step forward for our community of entrepreneurs, makers, builders and artists,” said Gina Lujan, Hacker Lab CEO, “Hacker Lab is growing up.”

Key changes for Hacker Lab, Sacramento 2019:

● Expanding facility size by over 50% (from 10,000 sq ft. to 15,000 sq. ft);

● Upgrading coworking, event space, training rooms, and gallery space (hosting up to 100 persons);

● Building out new retail area for local makers (rentable shelves and full displays with retail hours);

● Offering limited time moving specials for new members (www.hackerlab.org/movingspecials);

● New partnerships to improve regional equity and fill employment gaps;

● Coworking at the new space will be available starting Jan. 30;

Building owner Northwind Commercial chose Hacker Lab, supporting Hacker Lab’s mission of ensuring the region’s residents can access affordable technology, maker and entrepreneurship education.

“After speaking with several local businesses about their possible expansions in Midtown, it was Hacker Lab that crossed the finish line. We couldn’t be more pleased, with the professionalism and tenacity from the partners at Hacker Lab,” said Jim Quessenberry of Northwind Commercial, Inc.

Sacramento City College is entering an office space while developing a larger partnership to connect young entrepreneurs to STEM fields and industry partners. In addition, Hacker Lab is developing a plan with the college’s STEM Equity & Success Initiative (SESI) to connect underserved communities to higher education, filling employment gaps.

“Our partnership provides students with the practical experience formal education needs to offer,” said Martin Ramirez, HSI-STEM, SESI Project Director. “It behooves us to help students have meaningful experience they can utilize, not only here but in the real world where they can get paid. This is about a hands-on approach to learning for diverse learning modalities students bring with a connection to industry.”

In additional partnerships, Consolidated Communications is sponsoring gigabit-level internet for the space, supporting regional growth through Hacker Lab’s economic development efforts. Hacker Lab is working with the City of Sacramento and JUMP to offer a bike station; SMUD is sponsoring a significant portion of the space; and Hacker Lab is reaching out to area high schools to make its equipment more accessible. Local artists will be featured in a monthly art curation program with a presence on Second Saturdays.

“Hacker Lab’s growth into an economic development hub furthers Sacramento’s efforts to make a more vibrant and innovative city,” said Louis Stewart, Sacramento’s Chief Innovation Officer. “We need partnerships to make tech and entrepreneurship accessible to everyone. With this move, I hope Hacker Lab continues developing those connections for equitable, regional growth.”

In addition, Gina Lujan, Hacker Lab’s CEO, has joined the boards of the Sacramento Metro Chamber, SESI and Self-Awareness & Recovery, which fights recidivism. Hacker Lab is also amid its first Pathways scholarship round to help low-income Sacramentans access the space.

“This is about making Sacramento accessible to new companies, creatives and entrepreneurs of all backgrounds, and a more connected regional economy.” said Eric Ullrich, Hacker Lab COO.

About Hacker Lab

Positioned squarely at the heart of Northern California’s maker movement, Hacker Lab is an all-in-one makerspace, coworking facility, and startup incubator with locastions in Sacramento, Rocklin and Rancho Cordova. Hacker Lab bridges together people, training, and advanced prototyping equipment under one roof, giving innovators the opportunity to bring their vision to life. Visit: www.hackerlab.org.