Bereavement Program begins Sept 25 in Sac

Sacramento, Calif. – The Young Adult Bereavement Art Group will be offered for eight weeks by UC Davis Hospice and the UC Davis Children’s Hospital Bereavement Program, starting Sept. 25.

The group is designed for any young adult, age 17 to 24, who is coping with a recent death of someone close. The sessions will be held on eight consecutive Wednesday evenings, from Sept. 25 to Nov. 13.

Each session will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the UC Davis Home Care Services Building, 3630 Business Drive, Suite F, Sacramento.

Among the topics to be covered during the eight sessions are:

Acknowledging and understanding grief

Expressing and accepting feelings

Changing of roles

Coping and stress

Developing supportive relationships

Although grief support groups exist for children and adults, the Bereavement Program has identified a pressing need for grief support for young adults 17-24 years old.

There is no cost for this service. Groups are offered in the spring and fall. The Bereavement Office also provides a general grief support group four times a year, and a group for parents who have lost a pediatric age child.

The size of the group is limited. Those interested in participating should register by Sept. 20. Call the Bereavement Office at 916-731-6867. Those interested may contact the office any time during the year.

The group is made possible by a continuing grant from the Children’s Miracle Network at UC Davis.