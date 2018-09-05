Young Adult Bereavement Art Group

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) – The Young Adult Bereavement Art Group will be offered for eight weeks by UC Davis Hospice and the UC Davis Children’s Hospital Bereavement Program, starting Sept. 19.

The group is designed for any young adult, age 17 to 24, who is coping with a recent death of someone close. The sessions will be held on eight consecutive Wednesday evenings, from Sept. 19 to Nov. 7.

Each session will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the UC Davis Home Care Services Building, 3630 Business Drive, Suite F, Sacramento.

Among the topics to be covered during the eight sessions are:

* Acknowledging and understanding grief

* Expressing and accepting feelings

* Changing of roles

* Coping and stress

* Developing supportive relationships

Although grief support groups exist for children and adults, the Bereavement Program has identified a pressing need for grief support for young adults 17 to 24 years old.

There is no cost for this service. Groups are offered in the spring and fall. The facilitators are Don Lewis, bereavement and volunteer coordinator for the UC Davis Hospice Program, and Katie Lorain, art therapist for the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

The size of the group is limited. Those interested in participating should register by Sept. 17. Call Don Lewis at 916-734-1139 or by email to delewis@ucdavis.edu. Don Lewis may be contacted any time during the year by those who have questions or an interest in attending a future group.