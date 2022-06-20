Run, Bike, and Paddle at “No Swim Triathlon!”

Sacramento, Calif. – The favorite Northern California Summer Triathlon tradition of Running, Cycling, and Paddling on the American River Parkway, continues in person on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the “Great American Triathlon” (GAT)!

Known previously as, “Eppie’s Great Race“, and with a challenging course set along one of the most beautiful urban landscapes in America, this no-swim triathlon is a 24.42-mile run, ride, and paddle event unlike any other.

GAT allows relay teams and/or individuals to compete in divisions from “Junior,” to “Iron Person,” 14 – 70 years and older; and those wishing to compete in a single leg may be matched with other competitors to form relay teams through the GAT social media. Race entrants, volunteers, event sponsors, potential exhibitors, and spectators can register and find more information here.

Triathlon Course

GAT participants run 5.82 miles, cycle 12.5 miles, and paddle 6.35 miles, on a racecourse located on and alongside the American River Parkway. Following the running and biking legs on the American River Bike Trail, GAT’s final leg on the American River constitutes the largest single day paddling event in the world (featuring kayaks, Standup Paddle boards, canoes, sit-on-top kayaks, and multiple other watercraft).

Important dates

July 15: GAT, “Packet Pick-Up Party” & Expo

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

River Bend Park (formerly Goethe Park) in Rancho Cordova, CA – GAT Finish Line Area

Open to the public – Media welcome for interviews, live remotes & weathercasts!

July 16, 2022 Great American Triathlon (GAT): Start Times:

• 7:58 a.m. – Adaptive Divisions

• 8:00 a.m. – Ironpersons & All Other Teams & Divisions

• Media parking passes and special/transition point access available!



Locations

GAT course on the American River Parkway, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento, CA.

• GAT Start: William Pond Recreation Area: From Hwy. 50, exit Watt Avenue North, turn right on Fair Oaks Blvd., and then right on Arden Way to the Park. From the Capital City Freeway, exit Arden Way East, and stay on Arden Way to William Pond Recreation Area.

• GAT Run-to-Bike Transition: East end of the Guy West Bridge off University Ave., across from California State University, Sacramento (CSUS).

• GAT Bike-to-Boat Transition: Located at Lower Sunrise Parking Lot and Footbridge – Hwy. 50 East; Exit Sunrise north (left over the freeway); Right on S. Bridge Dr. (toward American River Raft Rentals; if you cross Sunrise Bridge you’ve gone too far). Go past American River Raft Rentals; Left at intersection-about 1/2 mile to the parking lot.

GAT Finish Line: River Bend Recreation Area: 3711 Branch Center Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827.

Beneficiaries

Proceeds from GAT are donated to support Child Advocates of Placer County; Child Advocates of El Dorado County; American River Parkway Foundation; and Reach Your Potential Foundation.

FURTHER INFO: Please check: https://www.greatamericantriathlon.com/;