Glimpse inside research, programs and services

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) – The UC Davis MIND Institute annual open house and resource fair will be held Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. This event is free and open to the public.

“Our goal is to connect to community members and neighbors who may benefit from MIND Institute resources,” says Leonard Abbeduto, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and director of the MIND Institute.

“This is an excellent opportunity for parents, families, physicians, special educators and self-advocates to learn what we do and how we can support them.” Leonard Abbeduto, MIND Institute

Areas of focus this year include brain imaging, immunology, genomic medicine, phlebotomy and clinical research for autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Down syndrome and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Visitors can participate in self-guided tours of the facility, meet researchers and explore the MIND Institute’s Resource Center. A variety of kids’ activities include arts and crafts such as bracelet-making, sand art, and coloring in addition to face painting and games. Light refreshments will be served.

Reservations required by Thursday, April 25. RSVP at ucdavis.health/openhouse2019.