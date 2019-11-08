Annual Folsom Event takes place November 11

Folsom, CA – Folsom residents will honor the nation’s veterans at the 19th annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. Monday, November 11.

This year’s parade lineup includes more than 2,000 participants with marching bands, floats, classic cars, horseback riders, color guards, and a variety of community groups. Local dignitaries and veterans will judge the parade entries and present awards in a variety of categories.

The parade stages in the Target/Home Goods parking lot and begins on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive. The parade will travel westbound on E. Bidwell Street, northbound on Coloma Street, and will proceed to Natoma Street. The parade will finish at Folsom City Lions Park with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial.

The Folsom Police Department will coordinate a temporary closure of all lanes of traffic on East Bidwell Street from approximately 8 to 11 a.m. Natoma Street from Coloma to Wales Drive will close from approximately 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Closures will be lifted immediately after the parade ends. Detours around the parade will be marked. Motorists are encouraged to take Riley and School streets as alternate routes.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Over a Century of Service to Our Country and Going Strong.” Local Marine Corps veteran Jay Wiley serves as grand marshal; at just 17 years old, he was a member of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing unit during the Korean War. Parade spectators may recognize Jay as the driver of the bright red Cadillac convertible that has carried previous grand marshals through many years of the Veterans Day Parade