Virtual community meeting February 24

Folsom, CA – The City of Folsom is hosting a virtual community meeting for the Highway 50/Empire Ranch Roach Interchange Project from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 24.

The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom, and the public is encouraged to register in advance online.

The City of Folsom, in cooperation with Caltrans, is proposing a new interchange on the Sacramento County/El Dorado County line, between the existing East Bidwell Street interchange in Folsom and Latrobe Road interchange in El Dorado Hills. The virtual community meeting will include a brief presentation on the project design, environmental process, and project schedule, followed by an opportunity for the community to ask questions and provide feedback to city staff and the project team.

Construction slated for 2025

Currently, the project is in the preliminary design and environmental phase, which is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021. Once the environmental document is approved, final design will begin with construction anticipated to start in 2025 at the earliest, depending on funding availability.

For questions about the virtual community meeting, contact Danielle Wood at dwood@aimconsultingco.com. For questions about the Highway 50/Empire Ranch Roach Interchange Project, contact Mark Rackovan at mrackovan@folsom.ca.us.