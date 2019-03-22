Festivities in Folsom to mark 100th Anniversary

Folsom, CA- Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Folsom’s iconic Rainbow Bridge at once-in-a-lifetime events planned in the Historic District Saturday, May 4.

The Rainbow Bridge will close to vehicular traffic to allow the community to explore the bridge on foot. The festivities kick off with a re-dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. World-renowned slackline athlete Ryan Robinson – who was raised in Folsom – will attempt to set a world record by traversing the 1,919-foot span over the American River between Lake Natoma Crossing and the Rainbow Bridge on a 1-inch wide line.

A festival with informational displays about the landmark bridge, guided walking tours, hands-on activities, and a display of vintage cars round out the morning events that are free and open to the public.

The Folsom Historic District Association hosts a special tasting event on the bridge from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring gourmet food and libations provided by Historic District restaurateurs. The evening also includes live music, entertainment, and special surprises. Visit www.historicfolsom.org to purchase tickets.

The celebration wraps up with a free concert by the Folsom Lake Symphony in the Historic District Amphitheater from 8 to 9 p.m. Learn more about the bridge and celebration events at www.folsomrainbowbridge.com.

