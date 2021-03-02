Reopening to the public for “Grab and Go”

Folsom, CA- The Folsom Public Library building is reopening to the public for “Grab and Go” services starting Tuesday, March 2.

Grab and Go is designed to let people make short, safe library visits. Visits will be limited to one hour, and the number of library guests will be limited to ensure safe social distancing. Face coverings are required to use the library and must be worn at all times.

Folsom Library Services available

Get a library card

Browse the library collection

Pick-up holds

Library computers and printers

Free Wi-Fi

Personalized help from librarians

Return library materials

Library Hours

The Folsom Public Library will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays is reserved for seniors and the medically vulnerable. The book return is open 24/7. Returned items are quarantined for 24 hours prior to check-in.

Learn more at www.folsom.ca.us/library.