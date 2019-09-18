Ceremony to be held Thursday, September 19

Folsom, CA – A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, September 19 for the grand opening of the Oak Parkway Trail Undercrossing- the City of Folsom’s second bike/pedestrian undercrossing.

The ceremony takes place on the new trail segment at the north entrance to the undercrossing. Attendees can access the area on bike using the Johnny Cash Trail or Oak Parkway Trail. Pedestrians can access the area using the sidewalk along Natoma Street. Vehicle parking is available at the Folsom Community Center, 52 Natoma Street, or along Fargo Way (spaces limited).

The new bike/pedestrian undercrossing is installed directly under East Natoma Street and provides a seamless and safe route for trail users to transition between the two of the city’s major trailways – the Oak Parkway and Johnny Cash trails.

Construction on the $2 million undercrossing project started last October; funding was provided by a Caltrans Active Transportation grant and a Federal Lands Access Program grant.