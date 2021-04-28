Purple, purple, everywhere.

Granite Bay, CA- Folsom Lake has receded and a lupine super bloom has taken over the shores surrounding the lake. Spectacular imagery surrounds the lake and it won’t last long.

Beeks Bight is a hotspot due to its proximity to the color burst with the parking lot filling in the early morning hours. If you don’t mind an 1-3 mile roundtrip walk, consider parking near Dotons Point. Head toward the lake and follow purple toward the Beeks Bight color show. Essentials to bring: Water, hat and comfortable shoes. A few of our quick snaps.

Folsom Lake entrance fee is $12