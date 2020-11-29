Celebrate the season in historic fashion

Folsom, CA- Presented by Bayside Folsom, the Folsom Historic District Ice Rink is now open for holiday ice skating fun.

Strap on your skates while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season along with invigorating fresh air. Experience holiday fun with the whole family in Folsom’s Historic Plaza.

The annual holiday tradition includes free garage parking at 905 Leidesdorff St. There’s also easy access to light rail. Skate sessions are 90 minutes each. Pricing and schedules below. Tickets sold in advance to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Skating Sessions

10:00am to 11:30am

12pm to 1:30pm

2pm to 3:30pm

4pm to 5:30pm

6 pm to 7:30 pm

8 pm to 9:30 pm

Pricing

General Admission: $12 plus $3 skate rental

Children 6 & under: $10 plus $3 skate rental

Seniors age 62 and over: $10 plus $3 skate rental

Buy Tickets

Ordering your online tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/folsomicerink/6490