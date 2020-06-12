Temporary closure expected for at least one year

Folsom, CA- Sad news for local arts and entertainment and another casualty of the the COVID-19 pandemic. The Folsom Harris Center has announced that it is shutting down for an indeterminate time period expected to last at least a full year.

A stunning venue that hosts a plethora of both local and national acts, it will be sorely missed during the shutdown. The concert and festival season has been virtually shuttered nationwide. The following statement was published announced on the Folsom Harris Center website.

June 10, 2020

“Dear Friends,

Like so many other live performance venues across the country, this year has proven to be anything but typical for Folsom Lake College’s Harris Center for the Arts. We thank you for your loyalty, understanding, and patience as we have navigated these uncharted waters.

At this time, there continues to be great uncertainty on when indoor public events can safely resume in the aftermath of the COVID-19 health crisis. Based upon guidance from federal, state, and local government officials and health experts, the Harris Center for the Arts will temporarily cease operations as of July 1, 2020. There is currently no timetable for the length of the temporary closure, but we expect it will last at least a year. Our goal is to resume operations as soon as possible.

The safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff remains our highest concern. Our venue is smaller than others in our region and the budgetary impacts of this crisis have been severe, making it challenging to sustain operations and implement social distancing protocols in the current environment. In this unprecedented situation, guidance from government authorities and our own campus and college district is unified – the safety of all is best served by not gathering large groups of people together at this time.

All remaining scheduled events have been cancelled. Refunds for tickets will be issued automatically with no further action required. For more information about securing refunds, visit the Cancelled Events page. For additional assistance, please email TicketOffice@harriscenter.net or leave a voice message at (916) 608-6888.

Visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page for more information.

These are challenging times, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone in the Harris Center community as we work to address and respond to these circumstances beyond our control. We are looking forward to the day when we can see you in our audience once again.”

Dave Pier

Executive Director, Harris Center for the Arts

Whitney Yamamura

President, Folsom Lake College

Brian King

Chancellor, Los Rios Community College District