Evaluating and Planning for 2022

Folsom, CA- The Harris Center for the Arts recently held an online Town Hall to explore the safe reopening and resumption of events in this popular Folsom destination. On June 12, 2020, the Harris Center announced an indefinite closure.

The online event was moderated by Brian King, Chancellor Los Rios. Optimism about the future remains, despite the hurdles the Harris Center faces.

The townhall was an opportunity to share assessments and planning for the future. Management Consultants for the Arts out of Stamford, Connecticut provided an Organizational Assessment Report.

“…it is unlikely we will fully reopen sooner than early 2022.” Brian King, Chancellor Los Rios

Operating model of the Harris Center serves four different constituents.

Academic Units (students & teaching)

HCA Pressents (Broadway & musicals)

Local Performing Companies

Rentals (volunteer led)

Analysis

The report included a S.W.O.T . analysis which noted the Harris Center’s facility’s quality, strong attendance and strong positiion in the community.

Weaknesses included lack of holiday programming, minimal fundraising, weak audience development strategies along with collective bargaining agreements not geared specifically toward a performing arts center.

The opportunities were pitched as being the opposite of the weaknesses. Annual fundraisers and major philanthropic gifts were viewed as strong opportunities going forward.

The biggest threats for the Harris Center according to the report include a short planning cycle, lack of staff, a major overreliance on earned income.

The report concluded by consider key elements for revenue, programming, impacts, risk and the uncertainty of restarting operations in a post-pandmeic environment.

Planning for strong comeback

A specific date of reopening has not been announced. However, Brian King stated,”…it is unlikely we will fully reopen sooner than early 2022.”

For now, much work remains to be done on sorting through the future operational models, budgets and planning. While uncertainty remains, it’s clear Harris Center is assessing and prioritizing their efforts for a strong comeback and solid future.