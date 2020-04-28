Supporting Community Members in Need
Folsom, CA – The Twin Lakes Food Bank, City of Folsom, and faith-based and nonprofit organizations are teaming up to provide food and essential items for community members in need.
Nineteen “Stop, Pop, and Go” drive-thru food drives are planned throughout Folsom from Wednesday, April 29 to Sunday, May 10.
Measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in hardships for many individuals and families. The food bank has served twice the regular number of households and is experiencing a critical food shortage of nonperishable goods. Families, seniors, and those deeply affected by this emergency are in need of assistance.
The “Stop, Pop, and Go” food drive is a no-contact, maximum-impact way to support the community. Food donors should not get out of their vehicle when donating food, but simply:
- STOP: At the location with food already placed in the vehicle’s trunk
- POP: Pop-open the vehicle’s trunk so the volunteer can take the donated items
- GO: Once the items are removed, drivers proceed on their way
Top items needed:
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Soup
- Canned ravioli and chili
- Tomato products
- Pasta sauce
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Peanut butter
- Pasta
- Canned fruit and vegetables
- Nutrition supplement drinks (Ensure)
Cash donations are also welcome by visiting www.twinlakesfoodbank.org or mailing a check to the Twin Lakes Food Bank at 327 Montrose Drive, Folsom CA, 95630.
“Stop, Pop, and Go” Community Drive-Thru Events
|Wednesday, April 29
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Community Bible Church
|612 Persifer Street
|Thursday, April 30
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Oak Hills Church
|1100 Blue Ravine Road
|Thursday, April 30
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Trinity Episcopal
|410 Wool Street
|Thursday, April 30
|3 to 7 p.m.
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|89 Scholar Way
|Saturday, May 2
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Oak Hills Church
|1100 Blue Ravine Road
|Saturday, May 2
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Mount Olive Lutheran
|320 Montrose Drive
|Saturday, May 2
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|89 Scholar Way
|Sunday, May 3
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|The Gathering Place
|350 Plaza Drive
|Tuesday, May 5
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Bayside Church
|890 Glenn Drive
|Wednesday, May 6
|1 to 5 p.m.
|The Granite Center/Rotary Club of Folsom
|909 Mormon Street
|Wednesday, May 6
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Muslim Community of Folsom
|391 S. Lexington Drive
|Thursday, May 7
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Oak Hills Church
|1100 Blue Ravine Road
|Thursday, May 7
|3 to 7 p.m.
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|89 Scholar Way
|Friday, May 8
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Lakeside Church
|745 Oak Avenue
|Saturday, May 9
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Oak Hills Church
|1100 Blue Ravine Road
|Saturday, May 9
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Disciples Church
|281 Iron Point Road
|Saturday, May 9
|1 to 5 p.m.
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|89 Scholar Way
|Sunday, May 10
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Jesus Culture
|625 Coolidge Drive
|Sunday, May 10
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|The Gathering Place
|350 Plaza Drive
Sacramento River Cats mascot Dinger will join the team’s general manager Chip Maxson at Bayside Church for the May 5 event from 11 a.m. to Noon. Dinger will greet fans while maintaining social distancing.
Residents are encouraged to check their pantries for items that can be spared, or pick up additional items when grocery shopping for essential needs. Residents are asked not to make a special non-essential trip to the store.
For more information, visit www.twinlakesfoodbank.org or call 916-715-9426.