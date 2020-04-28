Supporting Community Members in Need

Folsom, CA – The Twin Lakes Food Bank, City of Folsom, and faith-based and nonprofit organizations are teaming up to provide food and essential items for community members in need.

Nineteen “Stop, Pop, and Go” drive-thru food drives are planned throughout Folsom from Wednesday, April 29 to Sunday, May 10.

Measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in hardships for many individuals and families. The food bank has served twice the regular number of households and is experiencing a critical food shortage of nonperishable goods. Families, seniors, and those deeply affected by this emergency are in need of assistance.

The “Stop, Pop, and Go” food drive is a no-contact, maximum-impact way to support the community. Food donors should not get out of their vehicle when donating food, but simply:

STOP: At the location with food already placed in the vehicle’s trunk

At the location with food already placed in the vehicle’s trunk POP : Pop-open the vehicle’s trunk so the volunteer can take the donated items

: Pop-open the vehicle’s trunk so the volunteer can take the donated items GO : Once the items are removed, drivers proceed on their way

Top items needed:

: Once the items are removed, drivers proceed on their way Top items needed: Canned tuna and chicken

Soup

Canned ravioli and chili

Tomato products

Pasta sauce

Cereal and oatmeal

Peanut butter

Pasta

Canned fruit and vegetables

Nutrition supplement drinks (Ensure)

Cash donations are also welcome by visiting www.twinlakesfoodbank.org or mailing a check to the Twin Lakes Food Bank at 327 Montrose Drive, Folsom CA, 95630.

“Stop, Pop, and Go” Community Drive-Thru Events

Wednesday, April 29 1 to 5 p.m. Community Bible Church 612 Persifer Street Thursday, April 30 1 to 5 p.m. Oak Hills Church 1100 Blue Ravine Road Thursday, April 30 1 to 5 p.m. Trinity Episcopal 410 Wool Street Thursday, April 30 3 to 7 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 89 Scholar Way Saturday, May 2 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oak Hills Church 1100 Blue Ravine Road Saturday, May 2 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mount Olive Lutheran 320 Montrose Drive Saturday, May 2 1 to 5 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 89 Scholar Way Sunday, May 3 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Gathering Place 350 Plaza Drive Tuesday, May 5 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bayside Church 890 Glenn Drive Wednesday, May 6 1 to 5 p.m. The Granite Center/Rotary Club of Folsom 909 Mormon Street Wednesday, May 6 1 to 5 p.m. Muslim Community of Folsom 391 S. Lexington Drive Thursday, May 7 1 to 5 p.m. Oak Hills Church 1100 Blue Ravine Road Thursday, May 7 3 to 7 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 89 Scholar Way Friday, May 8 1 to 5 p.m. Lakeside Church 745 Oak Avenue Saturday, May 9 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oak Hills Church 1100 Blue Ravine Road Saturday, May 9 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Disciples Church 281 Iron Point Road Saturday, May 9 1 to 5 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 89 Scholar Way Sunday, May 10 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jesus Culture 625 Coolidge Drive Sunday, May 10 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Gathering Place 350 Plaza Drive

Sacramento River Cats mascot Dinger will join the team’s general manager Chip Maxson at Bayside Church for the May 5 event from 11 a.m. to Noon. Dinger will greet fans while maintaining social distancing.

Residents are encouraged to check their pantries for items that can be spared, or pick up additional items when grocery shopping for essential needs. Residents are asked not to make a special non-essential trip to the store.

For more information, visit www.twinlakesfoodbank.org or call 916-715-9426.