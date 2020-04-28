Folsom Food Drive

Supporting Community Members in Need

Folsom, CA – The Twin Lakes Food Bank, City of Folsom, and faith-based and nonprofit organizations are teaming up to provide food and essential items for community members in need.

Nineteen “Stop, Pop, and Go” drive-thru food drives are planned throughout Folsom from Wednesday, April 29 to Sunday, May 10.

Measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in hardships for many individuals and families. The food bank has served twice the regular number of households and is experiencing a critical food shortage of nonperishable goods. Families, seniors, and those deeply affected by this emergency are in need of assistance.

The “Stop, Pop, and Go” food drive is a no-contact, maximum-impact way to support the community. Food donors should not get out of their vehicle when donating food, but simply:

  • STOP: At the location with food already placed in the vehicle’s trunk
  • POP: Pop-open the vehicle’s trunk so the volunteer can take the donated items
  • GO: Once the items are removed, drivers proceed on their way
    Top items needed:
  • Canned tuna and chicken
  • Soup
  • Canned ravioli and chili
  • Tomato products
  • Pasta sauce
  • Cereal and oatmeal
  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta
  • Canned fruit and vegetables
  • Nutrition supplement drinks (Ensure)

Cash donations are also welcome by visiting www.twinlakesfoodbank.org or mailing a check to the Twin Lakes Food Bank at 327 Montrose Drive, Folsom CA, 95630.

“Stop, Pop, and Go” Community Drive-Thru Events

Wednesday, April 291 to 5 p.m.Community Bible Church612 Persifer Street
Thursday, April 301 to 5 p.m.Oak Hills Church1100 Blue Ravine Road
Thursday, April 301 to 5 p.m.Trinity Episcopal410 Wool Street
Thursday, April 303 to 7 p.m.Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints89 Scholar Way
Saturday, May 29 a.m. to 12 p.m.Oak Hills Church1100 Blue Ravine Road
Saturday, May 29 a.m. to 12 p.m.Mount Olive Lutheran320 Montrose Drive
Saturday, May 21 to 5 p.m.Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints89 Scholar Way
Sunday, May 39 a.m. to 12 p.m.The Gathering Place350 Plaza Drive
Tuesday, May 59 a.m. to 1 p.m.Bayside Church890 Glenn Drive
Wednesday, May 61 to 5 p.m.The Granite Center/Rotary Club of Folsom909 Mormon Street
Wednesday, May 61 to 5 p.m.Muslim Community of Folsom391 S. Lexington Drive
Thursday, May 71 to 5 p.m.Oak Hills Church1100 Blue Ravine Road
Thursday, May 73 to 7 p.m.Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints89 Scholar Way
Friday, May 81 to 5 p.m.Lakeside Church745 Oak Avenue
Saturday, May 99 a.m. to 12 p.m.Oak Hills Church1100 Blue Ravine Road
Saturday, May 99 a.m. to 12 p.m.Disciples Church281 Iron Point Road
Saturday, May 91 to 5 p.m.Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints89 Scholar Way
Sunday, May 109 a.m. to 12 p.m.Jesus Culture625 Coolidge Drive
Sunday, May 109 a.m. to 12 p.m.The Gathering Place350 Plaza Drive

Sacramento River Cats mascot Dinger will join the team’s general manager Chip Maxson at Bayside Church for the May 5 event from 11 a.m. to Noon. Dinger will greet fans while maintaining social distancing.

Residents are encouraged to check their pantries for items that can be spared, or pick up additional items when grocery shopping for essential needs. Residents are asked not to make a special non-essential trip to the store.

For more information, visit www.twinlakesfoodbank.org or call 916-715-9426.

