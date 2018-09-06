Dedication and Grand Opening Sept. 10th

Folsom, CA – The City of Folsom will hold a formal dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Folsom Fire Station 39 on Monday, September 10.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the fire academy graduation, promotional ceremony, an open house with refreshments, displays of fire and rescue equipment, and tours of the new station.

Fire Station 39 is located at 2139 Ritchie Street in Folsom. Fire Station 39 is a modern, single-story fire station located in the Empire Ranch community. The 10,000 square-foot station features three apparatus bays large enough to house a fire engine, brush engine and ambulance, and five single dorms for engine company and ambulance personnel, as well as offices and public areas.

The ceremony is open to the public and the Folsom community and media are encouraged to attend.