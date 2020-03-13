Following CDC public health guidance

Folsom, CA – Following public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), California Department of Public Health, and the Sacramento County Public Health Department, the City of Folsom announced it will cancel or postpone events, programs, and classes effective 5 p.m. on March 13, 2020.

On March 12, 2020, the Governor’s Office directed California public agencies to follow public health guidance to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Large gatherings that include 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled.

Small gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled.

Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people, while also following social distancing guidelines.

Folsom City Manager Elaine Andersen has authorized the activation of the city’s emergency operation center, which will organize efforts to fight the spread of the virus and share information with state and local officials.

The City of Folsom has announced the following cancelations and postponements of city-sponsored events, programs, meetings, and services effective 5 p.m. on March 13, 2020. Notice of cancelations will be posted and updated at www.folsom.ca.us/covid-19, on social media accounts, or by email to registered participants. Connect with the city by social media at www.folsom.ca.us/connect.

The City of Folsom has implemented the following measures through March 31, 2020 (with the exception of the Teen CAVE Centers and Fun Factory Preschool and Kindergarten Readiness Program closures, which will extend through April 13, 2020). These measures may be modified or extended based on guidance from public health officials.

City of Folsom Services

Folsom City Hall, all public counters, and city facilities will remain open to the public during regular hours.City services will be operating as usual, including police, fire, ambulance, garbage, recycling, planning, inspection, and permitting services.

Folsom Senior Center

48 Natoma Street

All programs, classes, and events at the Folsom Senior Center have been canceled, including the Saint Patrick’s Day party, bingo, lessons, and organized game events. The senior lounge will be closed. The Agency on Aging (Area 4) and the City of Folsom have modified the Meals on Wheels lunch program. The Folsom Senior Center will be converted to a “to-go” meal site. Seniors are encouraged to consume their meals offsite and not gather as a group at the senior center. For more information about Meals on Wheels, visit www.mowsac.org or call 916-444-9533.

Andy Morin Sports Complex

66 Clarksville Road

All organized games, classes, programs, rentals, rental group activities, youth and adult sports leagues, and events have been canceled or postponed. The facility will remain open to the public for individual, non-organized drop-in recreational activities.

Steve Miklos Aquatic Center

1200 Riley Street

All organized swim meets, events, classes, lessons, rentals, rental group activities, and camps have been canceled. The facility will be open for daily lap swim for individual, non-organized swimmers.

Folsom Art Center and the Gallery at 48 Natoma

48 Natoma Street

All classes and events at the art center and gallery have been canceled. The art gallery and public counter will remain open to the public during regular hours.

Folsom Public Library

411 Stafford Street

All programs have been canceled, including storytimes, special events, classes, and club gatherings. The library will remain open to the public.



Fun Factory Preschool and Kindergarten Readiness Programs

All Fun Factory preschool and kindergarten readiness programs at the Folsom Community Center, Hinkle Creek Nature Center, and the Andy Morin Sports Complex are canceled through April 13, 2020.

Zoo Sanctuary

403 Stafford Street

All planned events and programming at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary have been canceled. The zoo sanctuary will remain open to the public during regular hours.

CAVE Teen Centers

The CAVE Teen Centers on the Folsom Middle School and Sutter Middle School campuses will be closed through April 13, 2020. Information about FCUSD student activities and classes can be found at www.fcusd.org.

City Council, Committee, and Commission Meetings

Folsom City Council, committee, and commission meetings will be held as currently scheduled. The meetings will be set up according to social distancing guidelines. City Council meetings are livestreamed on the city’s website.

Other Canceled Events and Classes/Refund Information

For the latest information about canceled scheduled events, visit www.folsom.ca.us/covid-19.

During this period, refunds for classes, programs, and events will be available. For information about refunds, call the Folsom Parks & Recreation Department at 916-461-6601.

FCUSD School District Sporting Events

Folsom Cordova Unified School District school and District-sponsored athletic events have been canceled, including events at City of Folsom parks and facilities. For information about FCUSD student activities and classes, visit www.fcusd.org.

Non-City of Folsom Events and Activities

For more guidance and information about previously scheduled and planned private events held on city property or in city facilities, such as the Folsom Community Center and the Rotary Clubhouse, call 916-461-6615. Special event permit applications scheduled for April and May will be evaluated and considered on a case-by-case basis. For questions about special event applications, call 916-461-6202. Special events planned at city facilities, as well as special event permit applications in general citywide, are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis for conformance with COVID-19 public health directives and guidelines.

The city is updating its website as new information becomes available. Stay informed about the City of Folsom’s response to COVID-19 at www.folsom.ca.us/covid-19. Contact us at www.folsom.ca.us/contactus.

In collaboration with federal and state agencies, the Sacramento County Department of Public Health is the lead agency managing response to local novel coronavirus testing, investigations, coordination with health providers, and public information. Learn more at www.saccounty.net.