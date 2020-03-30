Continuing Effort to Decrease COVID-19 Spread

Folsom, CA – Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in Folsom, and reports of large and small gatherings of people in public places without social distancing, the City of Folsom is taking additional safety measures by limiting access to community locations where maintaining safe social distancing has shown to be difficult.

As of Monday, March 30, there are six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Folsom and 248 in Sacramento County. According to Sacramento County Public Health officials, these cases represent just a fraction of the actual cases in the Sacramento region, and the number of reported cases is expected to increase due to community spread of the virus and increased awareness from testing.

Adding to recent efforts to protect the health and safety of the Folsom community, Folsom City Manager Elaine Andersen announced the following additional closures of public facilities, effective Tuesday, March 31 at 8 a.m. until further notice.

Athletic fields, including Lembi, Livermore, Econome, Kemp, Catlin, Davies, Ed Mitchell, Briggs, Rodeo, Handy Family, McFarland, Mann, Nisenan, Cohn, and Sheldon parks

Basketball courts

Ball walls

Bocce ball courts

FIDO Field Dog Park

Library book return (no overdue fees will accrue during the temporary library closure)

Pickleball courts

Playgrounds and play equipment

Tennis courts

Volleyball courts

“This decision was not taken lightly. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Sacramento County, and we now know we have confirmed cases here in Folsom,” said Folsom City Manager Elaine Andersen. “We have seen far too many people gathering in our parks and on our trails. It is imperative that Folsom community members stay home and practice social distancing for the health and safety of our community and our loved ones. The more we stay home now, the less the virus will spread in Folsom.”

Outdoor Recreation

While outdoor recreation is still allowed, a safe social distance of six feet from other people must be maintained at all times. City parks and trails will remain open to the public, and park restrooms will be open and accessible during operating hours. Additional maintenance is being conducted to clean, disinfect, and restock restrooms.

In addition, California State Parks has recently temporarily closed all campgrounds in the state park system and closed vehicle access to all state parks, including the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

On March 19, 2020, the Sacramento County Health Officer issued a stay-at-home Public Health Order, and the Governor issued an Executive Order requiring Californians to stay at home, except for essential outings to pick up food, receive necessary health care, or go to an essential job. These Orders intend to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their homes to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect those most vulnerable to the disease, and preserve local healthcare capacity.

Although the Folsom Police Department has full authority to issue citations for violating the order, city officials hope that the community will see the benefits of fighting the COVID-19 virus and make a practice of proper social distancing. City staff will patrol the city and issue warnings if non-compliance is witnessed.

Essential services

The City of Folsom’s essential services – including police, fire, ambulance, water, wastewater, streets, garbage/recycling, planning/building, and park maintenance – remain fully operational and are continuing without interruption. Folsom City Hall, located at 50 Natoma Street, is open to the public during regular business hours. City of Folsom facilities that are closed during this public health emergency include the Folsom Public Library, Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary, Andy Morin Sports Complex, Steve Miklos Aquatic Center, Folsom Community Center, Rotary Clubhouse, Folsom Senior Center, Folsom Art Center, the Gallery at 48 Natoma, and the Folsom Skate and Bike Park.

To report violations of the Sacramento County Health Order in Folsom, call 916-461-6555 or email COVID19@folsom.ca.us.

For information about Sacramento County COVID-19 cases and public health directives, visit www.covid19.SacCounty.net.

To learn more about the City of Folsom’s response to slow the spread of COVID-19, and for the latest information about the status of City of Folsom programs, events, and facilities, visit www.folsom.ca.us/covid-19.