Applications due by June 22

Folsom, CA – The Folsom City Council is seeking applicants for the Council seat vacated by former Councilmember Roger Gaylord III.

The appointment term is for the remainder term of the vacated seat, which concludes upon the swearing-in of a newly elected Councilmember for that seat at the November 2020 General Municipal Election.

Completed applications are due on Monday, June 22, by 5 p.m. The Folsom City Council will consider the appointment of a resident registered voter of the City of Folsom to fill the seat at its June 23 City Council meeting. Per Section 2.01(A) of the Folsom City Charter, a Councilmember must be a registered voter and resident in the City of Folsom.

The City of Folsom is a charter city following the council-manager form of government. The City Council, as the city’s legislative body, defines the policy direction of the city. The City Council consists of five at-large elected council members representing all residents in the City. Each serves a four-year term. Every December, the Council selects one of its members to serve as Mayor and a second to serve as Vice Mayor.

Folsom’s next election will be the General Municipal Election on November 3, 2020. At that election, Folsom voters will elect two City Council Members to the Folsom City Council. The three remaining seats held by Sarah Aquino, Kerri Howell and Mike Kozlowski will be up for election in November 2022.

The application is available at www.folsom.ca.us/CouncilVacancy.