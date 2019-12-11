Sarah Aquino, Ernie Sheldon to serve

Folsom, CA – The Folsom City Council selected Sarah Aquino as Mayor and Ernie Sheldon as Vice Mayor at the December 10 City Council meeting. The one-year terms are effective immediately.

“I am deeply grateful for this privilege to serve the City of Folsom,” said Mayor Aquino. “I am committed to building on the success of the city and proactively addressing important community issues, while continuing to ensure Folsom is the premier place to do business and raise a family.”

Aquino was elected to the Folsom City Council in 2018. She also serves on the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento. She previously served as a member of the Board of Education of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District from 2014 to 2018. She is a past chair of the Board of Directors of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, a former library commissioner for the City of Folsom, three-time Parent Teacher Association president at Russell Ranch Elementary, and former board member of the Folsom Cordova Education Foundation. She is a licensed life and health insurance agent and is vice president of her family’s insurance agency.

Sheldon was elected to the City Council in 2008 after serving on the Folsom Parks & Recreation Commission for two decades and Planning Commission for two years. He is a 34-year resident of Folsom who is well-known for his extensive service to the community. Sheldon has served as Executive Director of the Folsom Athletic Association for more than 20 years. A former Folsom library commissioner, he was one of the original directors of the Friends of the Folsom Library.

Sheldon has a master’s degree in management from the University of Nebraska. He served in the United States Air Force for 33 years. He retired as a Lt. Colonel with a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and an Air Force Commendation Medal with five clusters.