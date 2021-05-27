Summer Season begins May 29 at renovated Steve Miklos Aquatic Center

Folsom, CA – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center begins Saturday, May 29, as recently renovated swimming pools and a new play structure opens to the public.

Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to 5 p.m. starting May 29 through September 6. Guests will enjoy a colorful new interactive play structure, sparkling new plaster and tile on the instructional and play pools, new concrete decking, and other fun additions. The new features and repairs were part of a planned renovation project that began in 2020 and wrapped up this spring.

Other amenities available during recreation swim are the two-story water slide, a floating basketball hoop, 10 dedicated lanes for lap swimming, free-swim in the 50-meter pool (4.5-foot depth section), two diving boards, and the Poolside Café. The aquatic center’s trained lifeguarding staff are always on duty during recreation swim.

The giant floating obstacle courses return to the aquatic center Saturdays and Sundays starting July 3. Wristbands to play on the giant inflatables are $3/person per day.

Daily summer lap swim begins May 29 with a variety of morning, afternoon, and evening session times. Lap swim is available by daily drop-in rates or with money-saving passes. Find lap swim schedules and fee and pass information online.

Family Summer Passes are $149 and available for purchase now. Up to four individuals from the same household can be included on the pass; additional family members may be added for $30/person. The Family Summer Pass is valid for daily admission May 29 through September 6 for lap and recreation swim. Family passes can be purchased online or in person at the aquatic center.

Little Dippers

The popular Little Dippers program returns on June 4. This special program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays is exclusively for parents and children ages 6 and under. It provides an opportunity for little ones to play in the activity pool in a less crowded setting and increase their water confidence. Admission is $5 per person (note: season passes not valid for this program). Participants are required to exit the facility at 12:30 p.m. but are allowed free re-entry at 1 p.m. for recreation swim.

Free beginner lessons

The aquatic center offers free beginner swim lessons from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5. The lessons help provide additional hands-on training for new Sea Squad Swim School instructors who are supervised by experienced aquatics staff. A limited number of free lesson spots are available for ages 3-12 by advance registration only. Call 916-461-6640 to register.

The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is located at 1200 Riley Street, Folsom. Find details about the aquatic center programs, current health and safety protocol, passes, and additional information online or call 916-461-6640.

