Foothill Farms Man, 27, Killed

Antelope, CA- On January 27, 2019 at approximately 6:18 pm, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a traffic collision on Walerga Road at Big Cloud Way. It was determined that an SUV and a motorcyclist, who was riding a 2006 Honda Shadow motorcycle, were traveling southbound on Walerga Road when a collision occurred between the two parties.

CHP and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and discovered the motorcyclist, a 27 year old man from Foothill Farms, was deceased from the collision. The driver of the SUV immediately fled the collision scene and has not been located.

The SUV has been described as a newer model large black SUV similar to a Cadillac Escalade or Chevy Suburban with tinted windows and possible damage to its right rear. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol are a factor in this collision and no arrests have been made.

The cause of this collision is under investigation. Any persons who can provide additional information regarding this collision are requested to contact the North Sacramento Area CHP office.