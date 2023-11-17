Annual Winter Wonderland Event December 9, 10, 16 & 17

Sacramento, Calif. – Celebrate the holidays together at Fairytale Town’s annual Winter Wonderland! Enjoy a visit with Santa Claus, play in nightly snowfall at 6pm, and enjoy festive decorations. Join in games and crafts while making magical memories December 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 1-7pm.

The storybook park will be trimmed with festive décor and, starting at dusk each day, lit up with a dazzling display of lights. Take a picture on Santa’s Sleigh too! Multiple arts and crafts activities will be stationed throughout the park. Visit the new Story Center for holiday themed crafts and story times. There will be a holiday scavenger hunt for families to embark on as well.

Let it snow!

Santa Claus will be on the Mother Goose stage to visit and take photos with children on December 9, 10, 16, and 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. Families can enjoy free self-served photos.

To end the evening, there will be nightly snowfall made possible through Santa’s magic. Snow will fall at 6pm each night around the Mother Goose Stage.

Winter Wonderland at Fairytale Town

Saturday & Sunday, December 9, 10, 16 & 17

Special Park & Event Hours: 1 PM – 7 PM

Weather permitting

Where

Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822

Ticket Prices

Adults & Children: $15

Children 1 and under: Free

Tickets are available online.

