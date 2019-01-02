Mike Lake Lecture at MIND Institute

Free Event on January 9th

Canadian House of Commons member Mike Lake will present “Expect More – An Autism Adventure” at the UC Davis MIND Institute on Wednesday, Jan. 9 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series.

The hour-long presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the MIND Institute Auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento, followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session.

The event is free to the public and no reservations are required; however, seating is limited.

Lake has an 18-year-old daughter, Jenae and a 22-year-old son, Jaden, who has autism. He is an outspoken advocate for people with autism and he actively supports the autism community. Lake’s talk will focus on his mission to challenge people to think differently about those in their lives. He will explain that although his son is non-verbal, he enlightens people in ways that using words cannot. Lake will take the audience on a journey through the past eight years of Jaden’s life and demonstrate the power of inclusion. Lake’s goal is to share his son’s story to change the way people think of others – their abilities, challenges and their unique contributions.

Lake was first elected to the Canadian Parliament for Edmonton-Wetaskiwin in 2006 and was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry in 2008. In 2012, he was sworn in to the Queen’s Privy Council and served on the Cabinet Committee. In 2015, Lake was reelected to a fourth term and received the fifth-highest vote total out of 1,800 candidates from all parties across Canada. He currently serves as the Conservative Party Deputy Shadow Minister for International Development.

Before his political career, Lake worked for the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club as the national accounts manager, director of ticket sales and group sales manager. Lake received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta. He has given talks to the spouses of world leaders at the United Nations, 15,000 students at WE Day, teachers from across Canada and given a TEDx Talk.

These presentations are intended for both professionals and community members.