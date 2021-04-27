Guttridge to manage City’s IT Departments, New Public Works Manager also announced

Elk Grove, CA – Elk Grove City officials announced the promotions of Nicole Guttridge to manage the City’s Information Technology (IT) Departments and Jeffrey Werner to manage the City’s Public Works Department.

Mrs. Guttridge’s new role begins on Monday, April 26. Mr. Werner will join the City’s management team following the retirement of Robert Murdoch on May 14.

Chief Information Officer Nicole Guttridge

Nicole has been working on behalf of the City of Elk Grove since 2002 both as a consultant, then employee, helping build the infrastructure of the City’s technology systems. Her most current role of IT Administrator saw her overseeing an incredible team with a passion of continually moving the City into the newest technological advances. The position of Chief Information Officer is new to the City, and helps unify the City’s current Information Technology (IT) Division and Police Department IT Division into one cohesive department.

“It is an honor and privilege to have been selected to serve as the City of Elk Grove’s first Chief Information Officer” stated Guttridge. “I’m excited to lead a team of highly skilled and customer service orientated staff in this new department. Working for a City that values and appreciates the value of Information Technology is rewarding and exciting as we work to develop and grow our online services, keep our City data safe and protected, and create powerful tools for staff and residents to utilize as they explore what Elk Grove has to offer.”

Public Works Director Jeffrey Werner

Jeff has been with the City of Elk Grove’s Public Works Department for 16 years, most recently serving as the Engineering Services Division Manager for the Department. Working closely with team members, partner agencies, and other local stakeholders, Mr. Werner knows the ins and outs of the Department and can seamlessly transition into the Department Director position.

“It is a tremendous honor for me to serve as the next Public Works Director for the City of Elk Grove. As a City resident, I am wholly committed to building and maintaining high quality public infrastructure and continuing to provide excellent service to our residents. I am also very excited to have the opportunity to lead an amazing team of dedicated, high performing professionals in our Public Works Department. I would like to congratulate and thank our retiring Director, Bob Murdoch, for his leadership and service to the Department. Bob has helped create an extremely strong foundation of staff and resources from which to build upon. With this strong foundation in place, my staff and I will hit the ground running and continue to deliver top notch quality services and infrastructure in an efficient, safe, and cost-effective manner”, said Jeffrey. Mr. Werner will join the City’s management team following the retirement of Robert Murdoch on May 14.

Nicole and Jeff bring a wealth of experience to our team,” said Jason Behrmann, Elk Grove’s City Manager. “Both of these individuals will be great additions to the City’s leadership team and I have confidence in their ability to continue to improve our organization and the services we provide to the public.”