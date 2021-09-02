Prioritizing and implementing city’s efforts of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Elk Grove, Calif.- Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann is pleased to introduce the City’s new Human Resources Director, Melissa Rojas.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Melissa to our organization,” said Behrmann. “With her help, we will continue to strengthen our ongoing efforts to prioritize and implement the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our organization.”

The selection of Ms. Rojas concludes a national recruitment process that followed the retirement of the former Human Resources Manager, Jacqui Langenberg.

Experience

Ms. Rojas comes to the City of Elk Grove with more than 15 years of public sector work experience, most recently as the Human Resources Director for the City of Albany, CA. Prior to that, she held various human resource positions with the City of San Ramon.

“I am honored to join the diverse and vibrant City of Elk Grove team and look forward to building upon the outstanding work of the Human Resources Department,” said Ms. Rojas.

Ms. Rojas holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Development from California State University East Bay and is currently pursuing a master’s certification in Labor Relations.