150+ Medals at 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Placerville, CA- El Dorado Winery Association is proud to report that its wineries had an outstanding performance at this year’s San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, one of the most prestigious in the nation.

Announced in January, over one-hundred-and-fifty medals were awarded El Dorado wine region’s wineries with an embarrassment of riches that includes, gold medals, double golds, and best-of-class honors.

The El Dorado AVA’s mountain vineyards range from 1,200 to more than 3,000 feet. Cool Sierra Foothill breezes, along with volcanic and granitic soils, allow winemakers to hone their craft with a palate of more than 70 varietals. The medal count showcases the region’s diversity, with top honors going to a range of varietals, from Marsanne, Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, Cinsault, and Pinot Noir to sparkling wine.

The top performers include Bumgarner Winery, which won a best-of-class for its 2017 Many Hands Cuvee Rouge. Lava Cap Winery earned a best-of-class for its 2017 Sierra Foothill Reserve Zinfandel, and Lewis Grace took home two best-of-class for its 2018 El Dorado Pinot Noir and 2018 Amador Barbera. Lewis Grace also brought home five double golds and five golds for a total of seventeen medals

Another outstanding showing at this year’s competition was Element 79, awarded ten medals and three of those were double golds. They also took two gold medals. Boeger Winery ranked as a top contender with a total of thirteen medals including one double gold and two golds.

El Dorado county wineries triumphed as evidenced by these winners

C.G. di Arie: Total of 6 medals including 1 double gold and 2 golds

Crystal Basin: Total of 14 medals

Myka Cellars: Total of 6 medals including 2 double golds

Oakstone Winery: Total of 6 medals including 1 gold

Obscurity Cellars: Total of 6 medals including, 1 double gold and 2 golds

Sierra Vista Vineyard & Winery: Total of 8 with 1 double gold

Skinner Vineyards: Total of 5 medals including 1 double gold and 2 golds

Starfield Vineyard: Total of 8 medals, including 1 double gold

For a complete list of medal winners at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition,

check out: https://winejudging.com/medal-winners/.

El Dorado Wine Region

El Dorado Wine Region is just an hour north of Sacramento and an hour south of Lake Tahoe. A mix of historic, rustic, and cutting-edge wineries offers visitors a hands-on and personal experience. For more information on El Dorado AVA wineries, to taste wines from classic to obscure, and for news on exciting events, go to www.eldoradowines.org.