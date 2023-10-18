4.1 temblor hits Northern California

Roseville, Calif. – An earthquake registering 4.1 struck near the Northern California community of Isleton in Sacramento County around 9:30 this morning. So far, shaking was reported as weak to light closer to the epicenter. Isleton is located approximately 60 miles south of Roseville.

Emergency phone alerts went out to mobile devices across the region informing residents. The United States Geological Survey originally reported a 4.5 quake before adjusting downward to 4.1. The quake was at a depth of over 6 miles. Shallow quakes are generally more dangerous as seismic waves don’t have as much distance to dissipate energy.

Isleton is a tiny delta community of under 800 residents.

4.1

4.1km SSW of Isleton, CA

2023-10-18 09:29:14 (UTC-07:00) -10.8 km

Updates will be posted as they become available.