Diana Robins @ MIND Institute’s Distinguished Lecturer Series Feb 12

Sacramento, Calif. – Diana Robins, director and professor at the AJ Drexel Autism Institute, will present on early detection of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in a primary pediatric care setting.

The lecture, part of the 2019 UC Davis MIND Institute’s Distinguished Lecturer Series, will be Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. in the MIND Institute auditorium.

Free and open to the public

Robins will review the common warning signs of ASD in toddlers and the different strategies used to detect it. She will discuss how to evaluate the utility of screening tools and the challenges and opportunities of integrating screening in community settings.

Children with ASD benefit from early intervention. Delays in detecting ASD make it difficult for families to access interventions. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that primary care providers integrate ongoing developmental surveillance with screening at well-child visits.

Robins and her team spearheaded recent advances in toddler screening for ASD using the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT) and its revised version, the M-CHAT-R with Follow-Up (M-CHAT-R/F). These tools support universal screening in primary care settings and help improve timely access to ASD-specific intervention.

Distinguished Lecturer Series

In its 17th season, the Distinguished Lecturer Series bring nationally and internationally-recognized researchers in neurodevelopmental disabilities to share their expertise with both specialists and community members. These monthly presentations (October 2019 – May 2020) are free and open to all. For more information about the Distinguished Lecturer Series, call us at 916-703-0253.