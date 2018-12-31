Northern California and Nevada Picks

Need to add a little musical adventure to your New Year? Here’s a sampling of some of our memorable adventures over the past year.

More than just a concert, we’re always on the hunt for standout venues that provide a fuller, richer experience. In this installment, we’ll cover some amazing indoor venues that go above and beyond.

5 Concert Venues Worth an Adventure

Grand Sierra Resort – Reno, NV

Monstrous stage, plush seating with great views perfectly tucked into the Grand Sierra Resort make it an ideal getaway. Once you arrive at GSR, park and forget. Beautiful rooms, gaming and restaurants and entertainment all at your fingertips.

Bayside @ Adventure – Roseville, CA

True, it’s a church venue. However, experience the Christmas show and you’ll instantly see why this venue grabs a spot on our list. Standout audio / visuals. The comfy seats, large stage, impressive lighting rigs, technology and convenient local access always have us wishing they held some mainstream concerts here. So far, we haven’t found a better indoor venue in Placer County.

Napa Uptown Theatre – Napa, CA

Just being in Napa for a show qualifies as a win. Throw in a beautifully designed and intimate venue within the heart of Downtown Napa and it’s just one of the reasons so many superstars clamor to play at this approximately 800-seat venue. Grab a glass of wine and enjoy the show!

Terrapin Crossroads – San Rafael, CA

A melange of deadheads and upscale Marin County patrons help create one of the most relaxed and comfortable indoor/outdoor vibes you’ll find anywhere. Delicious menus, kid-friendly and killer sound across three stages and there’s something for everyone to love.

Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Oakland often gets overlooked in favor of that city on the other side of the Bay Bridge. For those in the know, Oakland’s Fox Theater and the surrounding blocks come alive on concert nights. This refurbished venue is a concert goer’s delight and a favorite Bay Area stop for world class musicians. Take BART to town and enjoy the myriad of restaurants and bars around the venue before or after the show.

Event & Destination Coverage?