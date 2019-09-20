Estimated 3,000 volunteers to complete 80+ projects

Folsom, CA – The community is coming together again for the 6th Annual Community Service Day event on Saturday, September 21- Folsom’s largest day of volunteerism. More than 3,000 volunteers will complete over 80 projects in one single day.

Thousands of volunteers will complete projects throughout the city to make a positive, lasting impact in the Folsom community. Projects include:

Citywide Food Drive

Care Packages and Letters for the Military

Donation Drive

Folsom Lake Clean Up

Building Little Libraries

Neighbors Helping Seniors

Trail Stenciling and Clean up

Zoo Landscaping and Painting

Water Hyacinth Removal

Volunteers must register at www.folsomcommunityservice.org. Volunteer check-in takes place at Lakeside Church, located at 745 Oak Avenue Parkway, between 7 and 8:15 a.m. All volunteers will receive a complimentary T-shirt, volunteer bag and breakfast. Projects take place between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

Folsom’s Community Service Day also includes a citywide food drive for Twin Lakes Food Bank. More than 400 volunteers will drop off empty grocery bags and a food needs wish list on every doorstep in Folsom. Volunteers will return the morning of Saturday, September 21 to pick up food donations left in view of the street. If every Folsom household donates one bag of groceries, Folsom’s hungry can be fed for one year.

A donation drive is also planned for Community Service Day. Community members and volunteers are encouraged to drop off bicycles, eyeglasses, fabric, purses, LEGOs, yarn, and socks between 7 a.m. and noon in front of Lakeside Church. Join your fellow community members to improve your city and promote a culture of volunteerism and giving.

Community Service Day is organized by the City of Folsom and more than a dozen local businesses and community organizations. The annual event is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship support from Intel, Dignity Health, Rotary Club of Folsom, Folsom Telegraph, Style Media Group, Lakeside Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, AKT Investments, Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Dokken Engineering, Folsom Ranch, TaxAudit, Gekkeikan Sake, The Greater Folsom Partnership, Safe Credit Union, SMUD, SRC Contractors, Birlasoft for Community, Brittany Black – Lyon Real Estate, Lane Florence LLC, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lowe’s, Junk King, and Micron. .