30-day, 20-bed shelter for youth 18-24 experiencing homelessness

Leadership Sacramento’s 2019 Class Wraps Up Community Benefit Project

Sacramento, Calif. – Wind Youth Services unveiled improvements, investments and upgrades to its Oak Park youth shelter, which serves Sacramento’s community of teenagers and young adults experiencing homelessness. The renovation of the Common Ground Transition Age Youth Shelter was led by the 2019 Leadership Sacramento class, the Metro Chamber Foundation’s annual leadership development program.

Major updates

“Homelessness continues to be an overwhelming issue here in Sacramento which is why the 2019 Leadership Sacramento class chose a project centered around providing shelter for youth in Sacramento,” said Talia Kaufman, Executive Director of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation. “The 2019 class worked collectively as a team to organize and complete the renovation of the Common Ground Shelter and the improvements they made will be valuable to young adults and the team staffing Common Ground for many years to come.”

Through individual donations, corporate philanthropy, and a pair of fundraising events, the 2019 Leadership Sacramento class completed more than $80,000 worth of improvements to the shelter, including new appliances, fresh interior and exterior paint, upgraded fencing and security systems, new blinds, common area and office furniture improvements including new computers and a TV, a new door, gutters and more.

“When we chose the Common Ground shelter for our community service project, our hope was to make a great and lasting impact on the lives of youth in Sacramento,” said Sureena Johl, 2019 Leadership Sacramento participant. “Through monetary and material donations, or volunteered time and labor, many hands went into these much-needed renovations for Common Ground. We are so thankful to our community partners for stepping up to help us make this project successful and lasting.”

Volunteers and community support

With the support of Sacramento contractors, and countless hours of volunteer work from the Leadership Sacramento class and corporate partners, the temporary shelter is better equipped to serve Sacramento-area youth, and provide them with a place to call home. In addition to investments at the shelter to improve the quality of life for its guests, the class donated clothing, blankets, coats, and other houseware items in preparation for the colder season.

“The renovations made to our shelter will provide a safer, more comfortable place for the 650 youth we serve annually as they transition into a more stable lifestyle,” said Wind Youth Services Executive Director Robynne Rose-Haymer. “I want to thank the Leadership Sacramento class for the hard work and dedication they have demonstrated over the past few months. This renovation will give these young adults a sense of home when they walk through the doors of the Common Ground shelter.”

Transition shelter

Wind Youth Service’s Common Ground Transition Age Youth Shelter is a 30-day, 20-bed shelter for youth ages 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness. This facility provides a safe space, a nightly meal and additional services and resources for up to 650 youth annually. Currently, the facility is at maximum daily occupancy, with a waitlist of youth looking for support.

About Leadership Sacramento

Founded in 1985, Leadership Sacramento is an interactive, year-long program designed to inform and educate community-minded business and civic leaders on the issues that impact the region’s economy. Since its inception, over 1,100 alumni representing the region’s large and small businesses, non-profits, and various levels of local government have completed the program.