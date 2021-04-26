Folsom 75

Honoring the Past, Looking to the Future

Folsom, CA – The City of Folsom is celebrating its 75th anniversary! The occasion marks a special opportunity to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future.

The city is proud to celebrate Folsom’s history, community, businesses, culture, public services, and vision.

Things to do

  • Take a visual tour through the City of Folsom history map to see the evolution from a gold mining and railroad town to the vibrant city we enjoy today.
  • Join your friends, neighbors, and community to create a community photo mosaic commemorating the City of Folsom’s 75th anniversary. The photos will be combined into one united image of the community.
  • Download our free printable 75th anniversary scavenger hunt and explore Folsom’s great outdoors.
  • Pick up a free commemorative poster and pin at Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma Street (while supplies last).
  • Download 75th anniversary Zoom backgrounds and social media graphics (media toolkit attached).
  • Submit your favorite Folsom-inspired songs and check out the 75th Anniversary playlist.

Learn more at www.folsom.ca.us/75years.

As recently as 2018, Folsom was ranked the Best Place in California to Raise a Family

