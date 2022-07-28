Alegria in a New Light Under the Big Top

West Sacramento, Calif.- Tonight at 8:00 pm, Cirque du Soleil returns with a reimagined Alegría at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Tickets are priced from around $40 and available online.

Tickets are going fast for this world-famous extravaganza which runs in Sacramento through August 28, 2022 at Sutter Health Park, home to the Sacramento River Cats. Parking is $15, debit and credit cards only.

Story of Alegría

“Alegría is an all-time Cirque du Soleil classic reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. At the heart of a kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and a new movement yearning for hope and renewal.”

“With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costumes, vibrant sets and playful humor, Alegría unfolds a touching immersive experience imbued with a joyous magical feeling – a quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.” Cirque du Soleil

Immersive, Innovative, & Joyous

Bring your family and friends for a world-renowned experience that promise an immersive, innovative and joyous evening of thrilling entertainment. From flaming batons to a high flying finale and all the magic in between, Cirque du Soleil brings the circus to town.

Directions to Cirque du Soleil

