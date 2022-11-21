Helping to brighten the holidays for hospitalized kids

Sacramento, Calif. – Being hospitalized is no fun – especially during the holidays. But you can help make the season more festive for pediatric patients and families by supporting the UC Davis Children’s Hospital’s 2022 virtual holiday toy drive, which launches today.

The Virtual Holiday Toy Drive, now in its fourth year, is a fundraising event in lieu of the hospital’s traditional gift drive through and drop off.

“Donors can help kids from the comfort of home by either shopping for a specific item on our wish list or contributing toward gift purchases,” said Diana Sundberg, manager of the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department.

Funds raised will provide gifts for pediatric patients at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UC Davis MIND Institute this holiday season. Additional funds generated will enable the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department to have toys and games on hand throughout the year to stock hospital playrooms, and for patients’ birthdays and other celebrations and milestones.

“With generous donations from the community, we have been able to bring the magic of the holidays into the hospital and support families through a stressful time,” Sundberg said. “Being able to provide these gifts is a testament to our community and we could not be more grateful. We invite everyone to join us in making the holidays brighter for our patients and families.”

The Virtual Holiday Toy Drive runs through Dec. 24. To donate, please visit the Virtual Holiday Toy Drive website.