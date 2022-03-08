Mandatory Treatment for Mentally Ill Homeless People proposed

Sacramento, Calif.- While we are still awaiting details, the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) supports the concept of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Care Court; a proposal that would provide mandatory treatment for mentally ill homeless people.

In his State of the State Address, Governor Newsom proposed Care Court, which he said would create civil court divisions in every county that could have the power to mandate mental health treatment for people with debilitating psychosis.

Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor Roseville Today sponsor

“This innovative and humane approach would help the thousands of Californians on the street suffering from mental illness who don’t have the wherewithal to volunteer for medical and psychiatric care.” Greg Totten, CDAA CEO

“By providing new treatment options to those who are most vulnerable and most in need, California can humanely address the human suffering connected to homelessness while also improving public safety for all of our communities,” said Jeff Reisig, Yolo County District Attorney and President of CDAA.

Awaiting details

The Governor has not yet provided details of the plan but suggested it could become state law this year. We look forward to being a part of a robust conversation about a policy that is desperately needed.

The California District Attorneys Association is a statewide training and advocacy organization representing elected district attorneys, city attorneys with criminal divisions, and more than 3,500 prosecutors.

Related