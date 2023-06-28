Celebrating 4th of July this Saturday

Carmichael, Calif.- The community of Carmichael gets a head start on its 4th of July celebration this Saturday, at the La Sierra Community Center.

Independence weekend festivities are scheduled to start hopping in the early evening hours. At 6:00 pm, food trucks and the beer garden will begin serving up tasty treats and libations, shortly followed by live music from Fast Times.

Fireworks are scheduled to go off at about 9:30, so arrive early and stake out your space.

(No dogs, personal fireworks, personal alcoholic beverages, or bbq allowed)